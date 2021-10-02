Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $987,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.