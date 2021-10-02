Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.