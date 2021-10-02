MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 282,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,231 shares of company stock valued at $36,419,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.