Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 979,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE OPA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 48,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,339. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

