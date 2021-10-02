Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

