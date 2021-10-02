Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 154,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

