Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,208 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

