MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 268.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 82.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 29.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $417.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.01 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

