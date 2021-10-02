Maro Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Maro has a market capitalization of $51.80 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00235790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00114843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012941 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 951,107,990 coins and its circulating supply is 494,082,834 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

