Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRE. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$902.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$9.67 and a 12-month high of C$16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

