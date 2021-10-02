Martinrea International’s (MRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.67 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

