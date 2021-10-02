Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein the company is planning to operate four drilling rigs throughout the remainder of 2021. It has a plan of turning 49 gross operated wells to sales this year. The company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. Notably, Matador has strong cost-control initiatives, which is expected to boost its bottom line. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. Its cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.41.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

