Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,445,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 128,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.13% of Matson worth $476,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.