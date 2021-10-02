Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Mattel has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.