Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ooma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($3.20) -2.95 Ooma $168.95 million 2.65 -$2.44 million ($0.05) -380.60

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56% Ooma -1.30% -2.50% -1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 84.09%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ooma beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

