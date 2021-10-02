MAX Exchange Token Price Up 10.1% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $738,790.24 and approximately $83,985.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.35 or 1.00069016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00081801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.00710032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.06 or 0.00371774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00234894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001559 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.