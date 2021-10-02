McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $73.22 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

