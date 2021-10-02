MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

