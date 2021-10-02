MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce $5.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $242,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

