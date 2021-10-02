Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

MMSI opened at $72.52 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

