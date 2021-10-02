MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.59. MetLife posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 270.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,853,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 146,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

