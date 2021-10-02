Mettalex (MTLX) Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Mettalex has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $1.12 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00005277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

