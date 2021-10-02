Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $15,470.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $15,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of 289.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

