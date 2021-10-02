Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

