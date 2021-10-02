Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

