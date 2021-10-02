Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

HIE opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.