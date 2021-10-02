Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $17,005.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,820,990,300 coins and its circulating supply is 4,615,780,733 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

