Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,905,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after acquiring an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 462,921 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

