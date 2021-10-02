Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

CDAY stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -266.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.