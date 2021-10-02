Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 225,297 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

