Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $1,880,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Futu by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Futu by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

FUTU opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

