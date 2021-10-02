Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MFG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.