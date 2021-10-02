MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 2,762,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,870. The company has a market cap of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

