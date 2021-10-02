MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 900,000 Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 6.06% of Nocturne Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,200,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBTC stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

