MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $3.19 Million Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Virtuoso Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

