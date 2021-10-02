MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,117,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,000. Pine Technology Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.11% of Pine Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $9,690,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,032,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,810,000.

Shares of PTOC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,393. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

