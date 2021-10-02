MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.01% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $321,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkuri Global Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 442,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,686. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

