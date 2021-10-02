MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MOGU during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MOGU by 20.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 242.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 389,086 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 38,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.78. MOGU has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

