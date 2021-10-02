Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

MONDY stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

