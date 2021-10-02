MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.44.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.51. 566,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,471. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.12 and a 200 day moving average of $351.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,932 shares of company stock worth $61,136,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

