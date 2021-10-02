Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €61.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.15 ($89.59).

ETR:NDA opened at €64.04 ($75.34) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.56 and a 200-day moving average of €75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a twelve month high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

