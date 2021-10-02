Morgan Stanley Cuts IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $137.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 191.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,283,000 after acquiring an additional 918,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 93.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,244,000 after acquiring an additional 610,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.