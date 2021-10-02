Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Set at $95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.95.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

