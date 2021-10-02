Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TKAMY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

