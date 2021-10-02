Morgan Stanley Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$10.70

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$11.50 to C$10.70 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.43.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.10. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.19 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

