Morgan Stanley Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $67.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.30.

SLG opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 167.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

