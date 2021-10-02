Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MACAU. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Moringa Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

