Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.31. 563,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average is $213.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

