MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $172.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

