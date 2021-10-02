Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MRAAY stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.78. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

